Punjab deputy CM’s son-in-law appointed addl advocate general

The Punjab government on Monday appointed deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s son-in-law Tarun Vir Singh Lehal as an additional advocate general (AAG) of the state.

A notification in this regard issued by department of home affairs and justice said that another advocate, Mukesh Chander Berry, has also been appointed as an AAG. The government has engaged the services of Sumeet Mahajan as senior additional advocate general, Aadil Singh Boparai as additional advocate general, and Rehatbir Singh Maan as deputy advocate general.

Jobs to relatives of ministers, legislators and senior Congress leaders have time and again created uproar in the Congress government.

In June this year, when the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government had decided to appoint the sons of Ludhiana North Congress MLA Rakesh Pandey and Qadian MLA Fateh Jung Bajwa as naib tehsildar and inspector, respectively, Randhawa had opposed the move in the cabinet and outside as well.

