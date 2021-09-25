Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta applies for leave amid suspense over appointment of top cop

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta has decided to proceed on leave amid the ongoing stalemate-like situation over the appointment of the new head of the police force.

A senior home department official said Gupta, a 1987-batch IPS officer, has applied for one-month leave which is yet to be sanctioned by chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who also holds the home portfolio.

If the state government sanctions Gupta’s leave, the charge of the DGP office will be given to some other senior IPS officer for the time being.

Gupta applied for leave on Thursday, it is learnt.

For the new DGP’s appointment, the government has to follow the procedure laid down by the Supreme Court. The state will have to send a panel of senior officials to Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) which will shortlist three names for the job.

Sources in the chief minister’s office (CMO) said the state government wants to give charge to the officer seen as the strongest probable for the list to be shortlisted by the UPSC which adopts points-based system after analysing service record and experience.

Since Channi took charge as chief minister, the issue of appointment of the new DGP has come for discussion but those involved in the decision-making process failed to reach consensus on one name.

A senior official said the new dispensation was about to issue orders to give charge of the DGP to 1986-batch IPS officer S Chattopadhyaya on Thursday evening.

But the process was immediately stalled when a camp took up the matter with the All India Congress Committee (AICC). On Friday also, hectic lobbying was on between various groups for the appointment of the new DGP.

S Chattopadhyaya, 1987-batch officer VK Bhawra and IPS Sahota of 1988 batch are said to be frontrunners for the post.