Chandigarh, Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday inaugurated facilities at the ANTF police station in SAS Nagar to enhance scientific investigation, digital evidence analysis, intelligence gathering and technical surveillance.

Punjab DGP inaugurates new ANTF facilities in SAS Nagar to boost anti-drug operations

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The facilities also included a state-of-the-art Special Intelligence and Technical Unit .

The DGP, accompanied by Special DGP Anti-Narcotics Task Force Kuldeep Singh and ADGP ANTF Nilabh Kishore, also inaugurated the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems Room, Interrogation Room, MHC Room, and the Office of the DSP at the ANTF police station.

The dedicated ANTF police station building at SAS Nagar, inaugurated by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in August 2024, has now been developed into a modern investigation and intelligence centre, which is serving as a key hub for anti-narcotics operations.

Yadav said that the facilities inaugurated will drastically enhance scientific investigation, digital evidence analysis, intelligence gathering, technical surveillance, and access to criminal databases, further improving the quality and effectiveness of narcotics investigations.

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{{^usCountry}} The DGP said that state-of-the-art ANTF office complexes at Patiala, Jalandhar, and Bathinda are already operational, while new facilities at Ludhiana and Ferozepur are currently under construction, and plans for establishing a dedicated ANTF facility in Amritsar are progressing smoothly with the land/space already finalised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DGP said that state-of-the-art ANTF office complexes at Patiala, Jalandhar, and Bathinda are already operational, while new facilities at Ludhiana and Ferozepur are currently under construction, and plans for establishing a dedicated ANTF facility in Amritsar are progressing smoothly with the land/space already finalised. {{/usCountry}}

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The state government has spent ₹11.50 crore each during 2024-25 and 2025-26 towards upgrading technical infrastructure by upgrading surveillance systems, communication infrastructure, cyber intelligence capabilities and digital investigation tools across ANTF Headquarters and Range offices, he said.

An additional ₹14.16 crore has been allocated to further enhance and augment ANTF's technical strength, he said.

DGP Yadav further informed that ANTF Punjab has been designated as the State NCORD Secretariat.

In this capacity, ANTF will serve as the nodal agency for coordination among various departments and enforcement agencies, intelligence sharing, and monitoring of anti-drug initiatives across the state, he added.

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