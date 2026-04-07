Punjab DGP marks inquiry to Ludhiana CP into multi-crore overseas education fraud

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav has marked an inquiry to Ludhiana police commissioner (CP) Swapan Sharma into allegations of a multi-crore overseas education fraud and cheating racket, after at least 50 students from Punjab were denied study visas to France as the private college in Lyon where they had secured admission was found to be defunct and non-operational. The complaint states that grievances have surfaced from multiple districts across Punjab, indicating a wider pattern. (HT File)

The action follows a complaint by the Study Abroad Consultants Association (SACA), which has accused a network of education consultants and associated firms of misleading students and duping parents by facilitating admissions to the non-functional institution while collecting hefty fees.

According to the complaint, students were promised legitimate academic programmes, proper campus infrastructure and institutional support. Trusting these claims, families reportedly paid between ₹8 lakh and ₹10 lakh per student, often through education loans or life savings.

The alleged fraud came to light after visa applications were rejected, prompting verification through contacts in France. This revealed that the college in question was not operational, leaving students without valid admissions.

SACA president Mitesh Malhotra said the reality emerged only after visa refusals flagged the institution’s status. “When we contacted associates in France, we found that the college was not functioning. Students have been left with neither valid admissions nor refunds,” he said.

He added that parents seeking refunds were issued post-dated cheques, many of which were dishonoured. “In several cases, payments remain unresolved, forcing families to repeatedly approach agents,” he said.

The complaint states that grievances have surfaced from multiple districts across Punjab, indicating a wider pattern. The association estimates that hundreds of students across India may have been affected, with more cases likely to emerge.

SACA member Sukhchain Singh termed the case an instance of “organised misrepresentation in overseas education” and called for immediate intervention to prevent further such frauds. He added that attempts to seek clarification through Campus France had yielded no response.

The association has urged chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the DGP to order a detailed probe and take strict action against those responsible, warning that continued inaction could jeopardise the future of many aspiring students.