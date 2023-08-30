Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav orders crackdown on drugs supply chain

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday ordered all the field officers to launch a crackdown to break the supply chain of drugs.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav (ANI File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He emphasised that the three-pronged strategy— enforcement by police, de-addiction and rehabilitation— will be enforced to eradicate the drug menace from the state. The DGP was chairing a state-level review meeting via video conference with all the eight range IGs/DIGs, 28 CPs/SSPs, 117 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), and over 410 station house officers (SHOs) in the state to chalk out strategy against drugs. Yadav was accompanied by special DGP (STF) Kuldeep Singh, special DGP intelligence-cum-chief director vigilance bureau Varinder Kumar and special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla.

He said that the Punjab Police has been working on a multi-pronged strategy against drug trafficking to disrupt the supply chain, reach out to the public in a massive way by holding meetings, rallies, and seminars and work with other departments to reduce demand and provide treatment to victims.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dwelling on the good work done against drugs by the Punjab Police in August by seizing around 200kg of heroin, the DGP stressed on the need to further intensify the vigil against smugglers. He also ordered all the field officers to thoroughly investigate backwards and forward linkages of all the FIRs registered under the NDPS Act and effectively forfeit the properties of big fish involved in drug smuggling. He also asked all the units to identify drug hotspots in their jurisdictions and make their own strategy to make their jurisdictions drug-free.

Meanwhile, all the CPs/SSPs have also been asked to rope in sports, health and education departments and hold awareness programmes including cycle rallies, painting competitions, nukkad nataks, etc. to sensitise people about the ill-effects of the drugs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON