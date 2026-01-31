Punjab DGP reviews anti-gangster drive in border districts

As part of the ongoing campaign against gangsters, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Friday chaired a review meeting in Batala with a special focus on border districts. DGP Yadav said Punjab Police has achieved significant success since the launch of the campaign on January 20. (HT Photo)

The meeting focused on dismantling cross-border terror-crime nexuses and enforcing zero tolerance against extortion and gang-related activities. Senior officers, including ADGP anti-gangster task force Promod Ban, ADGP counter intelligence Amit Prasad, CP Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, range DIGs and SSPs of border districts, attended the meeting.

Addressing the media after the meeting, DGP Yadav said Punjab Police has achieved significant success since the launch of the campaign on January 20. He disclosed that 100 kg of heroin had been recovered in the last two days alone. During the first 11 days of the drive, police conducted 12,275 raids across the state, rounded up 8,671 persons and arrested 3,721. Another 1,796 individuals were detained, while 3,154 were released after questioning.

Those aiding gangsters will face law: AAP

Chandigarh Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and state media in-charge Baltej Pannu said 3,520 persons have been arrested, 1,599 placed under preventive detention and 104 illegal firearms recovered under the campaign so far. “Anyone sheltering or supporting gangsters will also face strict legal action,” he warned.