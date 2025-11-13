Punjab DGP’s guidelines for cops on VIP duty: Security, conduct go hand in hand

A day after former Northern Army commander Lieutenant General DS Hooda (retd) accused Punjab Police personnel in a vehicle escorting a VIP of hitting his car on the Zirakpur flyover in Mohali and then making off, director general of police Gaurav Yadav on Thursday issued six guidelines to his force “for immediate compliance”. A day after former Northern Command army commander Lieutenant General DS Hooda (retd) accused Punjab Police personnel on VIP escort duty of hitting his car on the Zirakpur flyover in Mohali and then making off, director general of police Gaurav Yadav on Thursday issued six guidelines to his force. (X)

“A recent social media post has brought to notice an incident involving an escort vehicle on the Zirakpur-Ambala stretch. Punjab Police, being a professional force, has zero tolerance policy towards misconduct, as its duty is not just to protect threatened persons but also to uphold public dignity, safety, and confidence on the roads,” DGP Yadav posted on X.

“VIP protection is a high-responsibility assignment demanding discipline, patience, and respect for citizens. Strong security apparatus and respectful conduct must go hand in hand,” the DGP said.

“The following directions are being issued to all police personnel for immediate compliance: Adherence to traffic rules and regulations during non-emergency movements. Compliance with road safety norms should be ensured. Second, facilitation of smooth movement, while ensuring minimal disturbance to public traffic. Third, professional conduct with courtesy to be maintained throughout the road journey with the protectee. Fourth, utmost patience and restraint shall be exercised under all circumstances. Fifth, any incident to be reported to concerned quarters immediately by escort in-charge. Sixth, mandatory briefing by all districts to escort, pilot, and traffic staff within 48 hours, on professional and courteous conduct on road,” he said.

Lt Gen Hooda had expressed dismay over the incident when he was travelling with his wife on Wednesday and termed it a “deliberate act” by the Punjab Police vehicle, while tagging chief minister Bhagwant Mann and DGP Yadav in a post on X.

Lt Gen Hooda (retd) is the former Northern Command army commander under whose watch the 2016 surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were conducted following the Uri terror attack.

“At 4 pm driving with my wife on the Zirakpur flyover. Two Punjab Police jeeps escorting a VIP towards Ambala come from behind with sirens blaring. Slowed the vehicle to let the first vehicle pass, the VIP vehicle perhaps took three additional seconds to pass because there was heavy traffic. Angered, the rear escort jeep, while overtaking from the left, deliberately cut sharply right, hitting the front of my car and then sped off,” Hooda wrote on X.

The retired Lt Gen said it was clearly a deliberate act, not only damaging the car, but with no concern of their personal safety on a crowded road.

“The arrogance and impunity of someone who is supposed to be a guardian of law soils the uniform and reputation of the organisation. Hope @BhagwantMann and @DGPPunjabPolice take note,” Hooda added.