Punjab: Drone with 3.2kg heroin seized near Hussainiwala on Indo-Pak border

In a joint operation, the Punjab Police’s special task force (STF), army and Border Security Force (BSF), seized 3.2kg of heroin and a drone from Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur district on Thursday.

Security personnel after recovering 3.2kg of heroin from Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur district on Thursday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, assistant inspector general, STF, Ferozepur, said that a team led by Rajbir Singh, an STF DSP, in coordination with the army and BSF, acted on a tip-off about the drone drop at the India-Pakistan border and made the recovery.

The drone was carrying an orange bag containing the heroin and was located near Hazara Singh Wala village, 800m from the barbed wire fence on the Indian side.

The army took possession of the drone, while the STF, Ferozepur Range, seized the contraband.

A case was registered under the NDPS Act and investigation is underway with focus on identifying those responsible for arranging the consignment from Pakistan.