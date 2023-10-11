Punjab: Drug smuggler held with 4.94 crore, revolver in Ludhiana

In a joint operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the counter intelligence team of their Punjab counterparts on Wednesday recovered ₹4.94 crore and an illegal revolver from a drug smuggler, Gurjeet Singh, linked to the recent recovery of 30kg of heroin in Ramban district.

The ₹ 4.94 crore and illegal revolver recovered from the rented house of drug smuggler, Gurjeet Singh, at Mullanpur Dakha on Friday. He is suspected to be connected to the recent recovery of 30kg of heroin in Ramban district. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Big blow to inter-state narcotic network: Jammu and Kashmir Police and Punjab Police, in a joint operation, have apprehended one drug smuggler from Mullanpur Dakha and seized ₹4.94 crore along with 38 fake vehicle number plates and a revolver,” Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav posted on X and added: “He is one of the key accused after 30kg of heroin was recently recovered in J&K. Investigations ongoing to establish backward and forward linkages.”

Also read: Narco-terror module busted in Ramban, 2 Punjab men held

Gurjeet Singh, who belongs to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (formerly Nawanshahr) in Punjab was staying in a rented accommodation in Mullanpur Dakha.

The fake registration plates recovered from the accused’s house in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the raid, the police recovered 38 fake number plates and registration certificates of vehicles besides counterfeit passports, electronic weighing machines, gold and silver jewellery and cash-counting machines. Led by sub inspector Harish Kumar, the J&K Police team started the operation on Tuesday night. The recoveries were made in the presence of executive magistrate Jagdish Singh.

Two nameplates of president of the Police Pariwar Welfare Association, Ludhiana, and president of the Police Pariwar Welfare Association, SBS Nagar, were seized from him. Police officials said that Gurjeet used these plates on his vehicles to evade checking at nakas (checkpoints).

Gurjeet Singh, who belongs to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (formerly Nawanshahr) in Punjab, was staying in a rented accommodation in Mullanpur Dakha. (HT file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

J&K Police found 30kg of heroin concealed inside a Toyota Innova at Ramban on September 30. Two Punjab-based smugglers, Sarabjeet Singh of Billan Pind in Jalandhar and Honey Basra of Phagwara-Banga road in Kapurthala, were arrested.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON