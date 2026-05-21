Punjab: Drug survey includes questions on Mann govt’s schemes, performance

The Punjab government’s ongoing drug and socio-economic survey includes questions on welfare schemes and feedback regarding the performance of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

The CM had said the exercise would help the government formulate targeted and evidence-based policies to tackle drug abuse in the state. (HT)

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Launched last month as the state’s first-ever drug and socio-economic census, the survey aims to assess the extent of substance abuse in Punjab, identify commonly used narcotics and study the impact of addiction on employment, poverty and education.

Documents related to the survey show that respondents are being asked not only about drug abuse and household conditions, but also about their awareness and experience of various flagship schemes introduced by the state government since 2022.

One of the questions asks respondents whether they observed any improvement in canal water supply for irrigation after the Bhagwant Mann government came to power in 2022.

Another question seeks public feedback on governance by asking respondents to mention the five best works done by the Mann-led government that they liked the most.

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{{^usCountry}} The survey is being conducted through an AI-based mobile application that requires audio recording of respondents during the interview process. The exercise is expected to cover nearly 65 lakh households across Punjab through around 28,000 employees over a period of three months. Surveyors are being paid ₹250 per household covered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The survey is being conducted through an AI-based mobile application that requires audio recording of respondents during the interview process. The exercise is expected to cover nearly 65 lakh households across Punjab through around 28,000 employees over a period of three months. Surveyors are being paid ₹250 per household covered. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A separate section of the questionnaire focuses on welfare schemes launched by the AAP government. Respondents are being asked whether they are aware of schemes such as Aam Aadmi Clinics, 300 units of free electricity, CM Di Yogshala and Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana, whether they have availed benefits and how much money they have saved through these initiatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A separate section of the questionnaire focuses on welfare schemes launched by the AAP government. Respondents are being asked whether they are aware of schemes such as Aam Aadmi Clinics, 300 units of free electricity, CM Di Yogshala and Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana, whether they have availed benefits and how much money they have saved through these initiatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A surveyor associated with the health department in Patiala said respondents are also required to provide estimated savings figures under the schemes. “We have to ask how much money they have saved through schemes such as free electricity. Until they provide a figure, the application does not allow us to proceed to the next question,” the surveyor said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A surveyor associated with the health department in Patiala said respondents are also required to provide estimated savings figures under the schemes. “We have to ask how much money they have saved through schemes such as free electricity. Until they provide a figure, the application does not allow us to proceed to the next question,” the surveyor said. {{/usCountry}}

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The questionnaire further asks respondents to identify the three issues that they believe the Punjab government should address on priority.

Amit Talwar, nodal officer for the drug census and socio-economic survey, said more than two lakh respondents had already been surveyed.

Defending the inclusion of questions related to welfare schemes, Talwar said the objective was to improve implementation and increase awareness among people. “The intent is very clear — to improve the schemes and popularise them so that they reach the maximum number of people. There is no harm in it. It is for the people only,” he said.

On questions related to the government’s performance, Talwar said feedback from respondents was part of the exercise. “Yes, we have questions on feedback regarding the government’s performance. There is nothing wrong with it,” he added.

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At the launch of the survey, the CM had said the exercise would help the government formulate targeted and evidence-based policies to tackle drug abuse in the state.

BOX

Questionnaire on govt initiatives

Did you observe any improvement in canal water supply for irrigation after the Bhagwant Mann government came to power in 2022?

Did you observe any improvement in power supply?

Do you support the Yudh Nashian Virudh (anti-drug) campaign?

Have you availed free treatment at an Aam Aadmi Clinic or government hospital?

What benefit or scheme of the Mann government have you availed for the first time?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karam Prakash ...Read More Karam Prakash is a Patiala-based senior correspondent covering several districts of Malwa region of Punjab. He writes on various domains, including health, agriculture, power and education. Read Less

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