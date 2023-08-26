Punjab: Maur DSP caught red-handed accepting 30k bribe

Punjab Vigilance Bureau sleuths arrested Baljeet Singh Brar, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) posted in Bathinda’s Maur sub-division, red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹30,000. Punjab Vigilance Bureau sleuths arrested Baljeet Singh Brar, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) posted in Bathinda’s Maur sub-division, red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹ 30,000. (HT Photo)

A VB spokesperson said the action was taken after a complaint filed by Ravinder Singh, a mobile phone repair operator, alleging that the DSP was demanding ₹50,000 for excluding the his minor son from a brawl case. DSP’s reader Manpreet Singh was also held by the VB team and a sum of ₹1 lakh was recovered from his possession.

“The complainant submitted a recorded conservation with the DSP after which the Bathinda range of the VB was directed to take action. A trap was laid, and the accused police officer was held in his office with the bribe money. Further action is being taken after the registration of a case under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act in Bathinda,” said a VB spokesperson.

As per the information, the case relates to a clash between a group of youths during a football match in May this year. Subsequently, a police case was registered against Ravinder’s son and others at Ballianwali police station.

Ravinder approached the Bathinda senior superintendent police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana for a fair probe, and the case was handed over to DSP Brar for investigation.

“In his complaint, Ravinder stated that he produced a video clip to the DSP Brar to buttress his claim that his son was innocent and was implicated in the crime. But the DSP paid no heed to the electronic evidence and started demanding a bribe. The DSP first allegedly demanded ₹1 lakh to exclude the minor’s name from the crime, but the deal was settled at half the amount. After that, an action was planned, and the accused officer and his subordinate were held,” a VB spokesperson added.