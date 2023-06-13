Violations at Ludhiana CETP: PPCB imposes 75 lakh fine on dyers body

The Punjab Pollution Control Board has imposed an interim environmental compensation of ₹75 lakh on the Punjab Dyers Association (focal point module) for allegedly discharging untreated industrial waste into Buddha Nullah.

The PDA shall inform and obtain permission from the board when cleaning maintenance and stabilisation is completed before starting the CETP

The dyers association has also been directed to submit ₹1 crore as a bank guarantee as an assurance to upgrade the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) as per the prescribed standards. The association has been directed to deposit the environmental compensation within seven days.

The member industries of the CETP (focal point) shall remain completely shut till the process of cleaning, maintenance, and stabilisation of the CETP is completed. Legal action will be taken against any unit found discharging untreated or treated effluent outside its premises, as per the decision taken during the personal hearing of PDA and CETP operators with the PPCB chairman.

It was also decided that, “The boilers installed within the premises of the member industries be sealed immediately.”

The move comes four days after the house panel on Buddha Nullah took strong note of the violations at the Focal Point CETP.

The directors of the Punjab Dyers Association (PDA), which is the body responsible for the functioning of the CETP with a capacity to treat 40 Million litres per day, were called for a personal hearing with the PPCB chairman on Monday.

The chairman of the Board observed that, “PDA (CETP 40 MLD) is continuously and intentionally violating the environmental laws and degrading the water quality of Buddha Nallah, leading to Sutlej River and non-complying with the directions issued by the board from time to time.”

Observing that as many as 24 industries have discharged effluents more than the consented capacity, the PPCB said, “PDA has not segregated the effluent of their member units from the municipal sewer,” adding that the monthly effluent samples collected by the board are not meeting the committed standards.

It was also discussed during the hearing that Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal and chairman of the house panel Daljit Singh Grewal had visited the final outlet of the CETP at Tajpur Road on June 8 and had flagged discrepancies in its working.

“The physical condition of the sample reveals that the CETP is not working effectively and efficiently,” official information shared by the PPCB on the hearing revealed.

The representatives of the PDA and the private company operating the CETP stated that the CETP was working reasonably well before the house panel’s visit. It added that the sample test report of the PPCB for the month of May shows that all parameters are within limits.

The representatives in their written reply also said, “They may be allowed to voluntarily shut down the CETP till the process of cleaning, and maintenance of CETP is completed.” It was decided that industries shall remain closed till the cleaning, maintenance, and stabilisation of the CETP is completed. Legal action shall be initiated against industries found operating without prior information.

Pardeep Gupta, chief engineer PPCB, Ludhiana, said, “Legal action will be taken against the PDA (focal point) and its directors.”

Further steps

Environmental engineer Ludhiana shall calculate the environmental compensation from the date of commissioning of CETP till the date the last violation is observed and a separate order for its imposition will be passed.

The PDA will submit a time-bound proposal for the upgradation of the CETP as appraised at the time of receiving government aid for it.

The PDA shall inform and obtain permission from the board when cleaning maintenance and stabilisation is completed before starting the CETP.

A proper outlet from where effluent samples can be collected before discharge into the Buddha Nullah is to be built within seven days and install effluent monitoring systems (OCEMS) within 15 days.

PDA stated that almost all directors of the PDA are out of the country and requested for separate personal hearing on the pending compensation of ₹2.33 crore.

During the hearing, PPCB officials said that the PDA was directed to complete and commission the CETP till August 2019, and other Environmental compensation of ₹30,000 per day will be imposed from September onwards which must be deposited in the board’s account within seven days after the end of each month.

It was said, “The CETP has been commissioned and the trial run of the CETP was started on 19.10.2021 and the CETP was formally inaugurated by the State Govt. on 04.01.2022. As such, the PDA is liable to pay Environmental Compensation 18.10.2021 for 778 days. As such, environmental Compensation of ₹2,33,40,000/- (Two Crores, Thirty-Three Lakhs and Forty Thousand only rupees) may be levied upon the SPV.”

It further noted that several meetings had been conducted by the board officials with the SPV to submit the feasibility report for utilisation of treated effluent but the PDA has failed to submit.

