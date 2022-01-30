Punjab Dyers’ Association join hands with CICU in Ludhiana to strengthen textile industry

To discuss issues being faced by the textile industry, a delegation, including Harvinder Singh from Sanchi Processor, Vishal Jain from Amar Dyers, Harminder Singh from Sky Clothing and Rahul Verma from Gulab, visited the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertaking (CICU).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They said the textile industry is going through a difficult time and is not running as per expectations. “There are a number of issues with state and central government, which need to be resolved on priority. The major issues are related to GST, Punjab Housing and Urban Development, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, Punjab Pollution Control Board and customs department,” said the traders.

The delegation further added that Punjab Dyers’ Association is honoured to be associated with CICU and will extend its support to CICU for the betterment of the industry.

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja, general secretary Pankaj Sharma, joint secretary SB Singh said the industrial body with the help of all affiliated associations will work together and fight for the betterment of the industry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}