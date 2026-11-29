The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized a 1-kg gold bar valued at ₹1.23 crore, and frozen ₹3.16 crore in fixed deposits (FDRs) and bank balances during searches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case involving the development and regularisation of illegal colonies in Mohali district’s Kurali village. Incriminating material, including documents and digital devices, was also seized during the operation. (HT) more

According to an ED statement issued on Saturday, the searches were carried out on November 20 at multiple locations in Chandigarh and Mohali linked to Dream Meadows-I and Dream Meadows-II, developed by WWICS Estates Private Limited.

Incriminating material, including documents and digital devices, was also seized during the operation. “The seized documents/records are under detailed examination to ascertain the extent of proceeds of crime (PoC) involved,” the agency said.

The ED probe follows two FIRs registered by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau in Mohali in 2020.

The first alleged that WWICS Estates Private Limited and its director, Davinder Singh Sandhu, in connivance with former Punjab public works department (PWD) executive engineer Nimratdeep Singh and private individuals, developed and regularised illegal colonies—Dream Meadows-I and Dream Meadows-II—on 27 acres of land in Kurali village of Mohali.

The second FIR alleged that Nimratdeep Singh, through family members and associates, accumulated disproportionate assets through illegal means between April 1, 2004, and December 10, 2020.

“Nimratdeep Singh and his family members were also found to have incurred an excess expenditure of ₹35.58 crore, which was more than their total known legal income. Further investigation revealed that Nimratdeep Singh, the executive engineer, PWD (B&R), has amassed disproportionate assets in the form of various immovable properties in his own name and in the name of his family members and related entities,” the ED said.

According to the agency, WWICS Estates Private Limited initially conceptualised Dream Meadows-I and Dream Meadows-II as a single colony, but projected them as two colonies to pay lower government fees and cause a loss to the state exchequer.

“Further, these colonies were developed on land parcels purchased from various sellers with forged consent letters which were used for obtaining regularisation certificates from development authorities,” the agency added.

Meanwhile, Sandhu said he had fully cooperated with the central agency after he was summoned thrice two years ago.

“Both the colonies developed by WWICS were regularised according to the government’s regularisation policies at the time of conceptualisation of the project. All the other legal civil suits pertaining to the matter have already concluded,” he said.

Sandhu added that the central agency conducted raids recently at his and Nimratdeep’s locations, but no recovery was made.