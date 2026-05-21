Punjab: ED summons former Cong MLA Kiki Dhillon in money laundering probe linked to DA case

Jalandhar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Congress MLA from Faridkot Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, alias Kiki Dhillon, in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) probe linked to a disproportionate assets (DA) case in which he was earlier arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) in 2023. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former Congress MLA from Faridkot Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon, alias Kiki Dhillon, in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) probe.

Officials said the ED investigation stems from a case registered by the VB, which had accused Dhillon of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during the 2017-2022 period. The federal agency has initiated an independent probe after examining records and the detailed chargesheet filed by the VB.

Dhillon has been directed to appear before the ED at its regional office in Jalandhar next week, officials privy to the probe said.

“The agency carried out an independent probe after scrutinising the record related to the case and chargesheet filed by the VB. Dhillon has been directed to appear before the ED at its Jalandhar office next week,” said an official.

Dhillon was arrested by the VB on May 16, 2023, along with two associates — Gursewak Singh of Nanaksar village in Faridkot and Rajwinder Singh of Dhanna Shaheed village in Ferozepur district. Rajwinder is a dog breeder, while several properties under scrutiny are allegedly linked to Dhillon through associates.

An ED official said summons were sent to Dhillon’s residence but security staff refused to receive it. He has been summoned again and directed to appear next week.

Dhillon, who is currently out on bail, said he had not received any official communication from the agency. “I also came to know about ED summoning through media reports but have not received it either digitally or personally as yet,” he said.

In July 2023, the VB filed a 1,158-page chargesheet against Dhillon in a court of additional sessions judge, alleging that he spent significantly more than his known sources of income.

The probe report stated that Dhillon’s total declared income between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2022 was ₹3.18 crore, while his expenditure during the same period was ₹10.72 crore, indicating excess spending of about ₹7.53 crore.

The VB further alleged irregular investments, including ₹2.7 crore spent on a farmhouse in New Chandigarh that was not disclosed during questioning. The chargesheet also cited the existence of benami properties, including around 42 acres of land in Mumara village in Faridkot district allegedly purchased in the name of an associate. Some properties were also reportedly held through aides and family members.

The case against Dhillon was registered under Sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).