Ludhiana: Edu dept introduces new feature on e-portal, asks schools to upload attendence daily

To curb student dropout rates, the Punjab education department has introduced a unique feature on e-Punjab portal for schools in the state, where they are required to upload information about absentee students and provide their details. To facilitate this, the department has provided distinct links to all schools.

Edu dept introduces new feature on e-portal, asks schools to upload attendence daily. (HT PHOTO)

The primary objective of this initiative is to address cases where students leave government schools and enrol in other institutions without formally withdrawing from the government records. Such discrepancies pose administrative challenges for the department.

The mechanism operates by closely monitoring each student’s attendance in villages and cities, for which the department has mandated that daily attendance of students must be uploaded onto the e-Punjab portal, ensuring transparency in tracking the attendance. This initiative encompasses students from Classes pre-primary to 12.

The district education officer (DEO) has been appointed as the nodal officer for this task, failing which the DEO of the respective district would be held responsible if the number of student dropouts increases in government schools.

If schools consistently report a decline in student numbers, the DEO will conduct an inquiry into the matter and seek explanations. The department will require information about the duration of the dropout and the reasons behind it.

