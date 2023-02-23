Punjab education minister flags off awareness vans to increase school enrolment

To ensure maximum enrolment of students in government schools, Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains flagged off an awareness van from the district administration complex. Bains said 23 vans will be making the rounds of cities and villages for the next three days to increase the enrolment of students in government schools. He said this year, around 300 new schools have been opened and 1,800 new rooms have been constructed in schools. Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains flagging off an awareness van from the district administration complex. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh Rural development and panchayati raj department on Wednesday ordered to suspend the services of Gurmeet Singh, a senior assistant (accounts), who has the officiating charge of block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) at Guru Harsahai, for alleged corruption. Rural development minister Dhaliwal said chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government will not tolerate dereliction in duty, indiscipline or corruption at any cost. HTC

Chandigarh Ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election, Kamaljit Bhatia, former senior deputy mayor of Jalandhar Municipal Corporation (MC), joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday. He joined the ruling party in the presence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday, according to a party release here.

SBS Nagar Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Wednesday urged NRI Punjabis to open ‘booking and dispatch’ services in Punjab for doing their transport business abroad. Addressing the gathering after inaugurating a backend office near Kultham (Banga) of Canada-based Harman Transport Company, the minister said that by providing such services from Punjab a large number of youngsters of the state will get employment. The minister asked the Punjabi diaspora associated with the transport and trucking business to open more such offices in Punjab for generating employment for the youths. “(Bhagwant) Mann government will provide all the support to the NRI Punjabis who wish to operate from the state”, he said.

Sangrur Local court on Wednesday acquitted 37 accused involved in Balad Kalan’s violent protest. They were booked under various sections of IPC after a violent clash broke out between cops and Dalit labourers at Balad Kalan village in 2014. Paramjeet Kaur, general secretary of the Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee (ZPSC), said, “The police had registered false cases against our 41 members, and four of them died during the trial. However, finally, justice has prevailed, and the court has acquitted all our members from the false case.”