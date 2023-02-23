Punjab education minister flags off awareness vans to increase school enrolment
To ensure maximum enrolment of students in government schools, Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains flagged off an awareness van from the district administration complex
To ensure maximum enrolment of students in government schools, Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains flagged off an awareness van from the district administration complex. Bains said 23 vans will be making the rounds of cities and villages for the next three days to increase the enrolment of students in government schools. He said this year, around 300 new schools have been opened and 1,800 new rooms have been constructed in schools.
Other stories in brief:
SBS Nagar Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Wednesday urged NRI Punjabis to open ‘booking and dispatch’ services in Punjab for doing their transport business abroad. Addressing the gathering after inaugurating a backend office near Kultham (Banga) of Canada-based Harman Transport Company, the minister said that by providing such services from Punjab a large number of youngsters of the state will get employment. The minister asked the Punjabi diaspora associated with the transport and trucking business to open more such offices in Punjab for generating employment for the youths. “(Bhagwant) Mann government will provide all the support to the NRI Punjabis who wish to operate from the state”, he said.
