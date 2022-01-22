Punjab elections: AAP Delhi minister assures quality health services in Ludhiana if voted to power

At a time when candidates are involved in rigorous campaigning ahead of elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi minister of health and industries Satyendra Jain campaigned for AAP candidates in the industrial hub of the state on Saturday.

During his visit to Ludhiana north, where AAP has announced Madan Lal Bagga as its candidate, Jain conducted a meeting with industrialists and assured them of trade friendly environment and quality health services in the city, if AAP is voted to power in the state.

Jain said more civil hospitals with free of cost services will be established in the city and AAP will improve the deteriorating condition of the existing lone civil hospital in the city. He further said they will also establish mohalla clinics at ward and block level in the state. Also, AAP will work to end corruption in the society.

Jain also campaigned and conducted meetings with residents in Ludhiana south and other constituencies .