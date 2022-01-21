Punjab elections: Beware! Ludhiana police are watching from the sky

With assembly elections close at hand, the city police beefing up security measures, have deployed drone teams in the city. A drone team, on Thursday, did surveillance in some of the sensitive areas of Haibowal jurisdiction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Inspector Harpreet Singh, station house officer, Haibowal police station, said the drone surveillance is being done to keep a check on suspects and maintain law and order situation.

However, everything was fine during the surveillance but to keep a check on suspects, surveillance will be continued at random locations at different intervals.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, “Elaborate arrangements are being put in place to ensure peaceful environment during the upcoming polls. No stone would be left unturned to maintain law and order in the city as three contingents of para-military forces, drones have already been deployed in the city, besides other security measures.”