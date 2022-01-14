Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab elections: Congress in a fix as 35 hopefuls line up for Kharar ticket
chandigarh news

Punjab elections: Congress in a fix as 35 hopefuls line up for Kharar ticket

Kharar, a semi-urban constituency, is located on National Highway-21 and is the hometown of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi
Among the front-runners for the Congress ticket from Kharar are former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang, Mohali District Planning Board chairman Vijay Sharma Tinku, senior advocate Natrajan Kaushal and Youth Congress senior vice-president Jaswinder Singh Jassi. (PTI)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 03:25 AM IST
ByHillary Victor, Mohali

As many as 35 people have applied for a Congress ticket from the Kharar Assembly constituency, leaving the party in a fix.

With Kharar being the hometown of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, stakes are high in the semi-urban constituency, located on National Highway-21.

Part of SAS Nagar district, Kharar was declared an assembly constituency in 2012.

Among the front-runners for the Congress ticket are former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang, Mohali District Planning Board chairman Vijay Sharma Tinku, senior advocate Natrajan Kaushal and Youth Congress senior vice-president Jaswinder Singh Jassi.

Former deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh, who had resigned from SAD (Sanyukt) last month, is also likely to join the Congress and will be a contender for the ticket.

A senior Congress leader said the party leadership was in a dilemma over picking its candidate from Kharar, but a name will be finalised soon.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already fielded Punjabi singer Anmol Gagan Mann, 31.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, party’s Kanwar Sandhu had won from the seat by a margin of nearly 2,000 votes, defeating Congress’ Jagmohan Singh Kang.

RELATED STORIES

But in November 2018, Sandhu, a journalist-turned-politician, along with Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, was suspended from the party for “anti-party activities”.

Though Khaira later resigned from the AAP and the Assembly, Sandhu is still with the party, but has not been active in the constituency.

During the Kharar municipal elections in February last year, AAP won only one of the 27 seats. The Congress won 10, the SAD eight and independent candidates also grabbed eight seats.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has picked realtor Ranjit Singh Gill, 57, as its candidate. He had finished third in 2017.

From the Bharatiya Janata Party, three names – Sukhwinder Singh Goldy, Khuswant Rai Giga and Vineet Joshi – are doing the rounds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Hillary Victor

Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Ranjish Hi Sahi review
Lohri 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP