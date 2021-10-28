Punjab polls: Kejriwal on two-day visit to meet AAP leaders, farmers, traders

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Sangrur on Thursday.

Accompanied by Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann, leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, AAP Punjab MLAs and Raghav Chadha, the co-in charge of the party’s political affairs in Punjab, Kejriwal is holding a meeting with the party leadership.

Also read: 3 women farm protesters from Punjab killed as truck hits them in Bahadurgarh

Kejriwal reached Sangrur by train around 11am and headed for Mann’s house. After interacting with party leaders, the Delhi CM is to meet farmers and businessmen in Mansa and Bathinda districts, respectively.

This is Kejriwal’s second visit to Punjab this month in the run-up to the assembly elections early next year.

“Kejriwal will discuss a number of issues concerning Punjab with party MLAs at my house on Thursday. After lunch, he will leave for Mansa to meet farmers whose crops were damaged by pink bollworm attack and rain,” Mann said.

“Farmers and businessmen in Punjab are having a hard time. Successive governments have given them false hope. All political parties have only deceived them,” Chadha said in a video message in Punjabi.