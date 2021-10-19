Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab elections: Shiromani Akali Dal names four more candidates

SGPC ex-chief Longowal to fight from Lehra assembly segment; party has named 74 of its 97 candidates so far
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal with Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) former chief Gobind Singh Longowal, who is the party’s Lehra assembly segment nominee. (HT file photo)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 12:55 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday named four more candidates for the 2022 assembly elections in Punjab.

Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal has been fielded from Lehra assembly segment, former minister Baldev Singh Mann from Sunam, Harpal Juneja from Patiala (Urban) and Hardev Singh Megh from Balluana (reserved), according to SAD senior vice-president and spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema.

The party has named 74 candidates so far out of its share of 97 seats in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which has been allocated the remaining 20 seats.

