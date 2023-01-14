Punjab employees to get 119% DA in three months

The Punjab government has undertaken before the Punjab and Haryana high court that the state government employees will get 119% dearness allowance (DA), with effect from July 1, 2015, within three months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The undertaking was given by the state’s counsel during the resumed hearing of a plea by one Kuljeet Singh and others, who had moved the court seeking the release of the benefit. A similar benefit was granted to some, but the petitioners, who are identically situated, have not been granted. As a result, other employees were forced to approach the court.

The state’s counsel stated that not only the employee in question but all employees of the state were entitled to the benefit. Not only the petitioners but all the other similarly situated employees shall be granted the benefit, within a period of three months, from today positively, as there cannot be discrimination between the various identically situated employees, the state’s law officer submitted. The bench has now disposed of the case in view of the statement from the state’s counsel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}