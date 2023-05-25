PEC board of governors approves new UG courses

Punjab Engineering College held its 73rd Board of Governors meeting on Wednesday, where the board approved new undergraduate design and engineering courses and decided to maintain the current seat capacity.

Some of the agendas, including faculty promotions under the career advancement scheme, probation of newly recruited faculty and self-assessment report, will be take up in the next BoG meeting. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fee structure for the next session will also remain unchanged. The meeting also involved discussions on faculty recruitment and routine agendas. The newly constructed board room was inaugurated by BoG chairman Rajinder Gupta.

The session started with a discussion of the external peer review report by the board members. The observations and recommendations given by the review committee members were also discussed by the members present.

The session continued with one of the major agendas where the BoG approved the minutes of selection committee meetings for the posts of professor in the department of electronics & communication engineering and professor in the mechanical engineering department. The recruitment process has been completed with 36 faculty members (21 assistant professors, 12 associate professors, and three professors) being recruited in various departments of the college and the same was approved by the board members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meeting progressed with discussions and decisions on routine agendas. Some of the agendas, including faculty promotions under the career advancement scheme, probation of newly recruited faculty and self-assessment report, will be take up in the next BoG meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON