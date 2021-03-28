Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Engineering College inks pact with PGIMER for research
The MoU was signed by Dheeraj Sanghi, PEC director; professor Divya Bansal, PEC dean alumni corporate and international relations; and Dr Jagat Ram, director of PGIMER
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 02:17 AM IST
The faculty members of both PEC and PGIMER will explore the possibilities of jointly writing grants, working as co-investigators for conducting collaborative research with Indian and foreign agencies, utilisation of lab infrastructure by each other’s staff and faculty so as to mutually transfer each other’s expertise. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to promote research-oriented collaborative work between the two institutions.

The MoU was signed by Dheeraj Sanghi, PEC director; professor Divya Bansal, PEC dean alumni corporate and international relations; and Dr Jagat Ram, director of PGIMER.

The faculty members of both PEC and PGIMER will explore the possibilities of jointly writing grants, working as co-investigators for conducting collaborative research with Indian and foreign agencies, utilisation of lab infrastructure by each other’s staff and faculty so as to mutually transfer each other’s expertise.

PEC also signed an MoU on Friday with the Agriculture and Water Technology Development Hub established by the department of science and technology, Government of India, in the framework of National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar, established by the ministry of human resource development (MHRD).

