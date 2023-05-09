Punjab Engineering College adds three new courses for undergraduates

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has launched three new BTech programmes for undergraduate students of the 2023-2024 academic session.

The three new courses that are being introduced include BTech in Electronics Engineering, (Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) Design and Technology), BDesign and BTech in Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence), all with 30 seats.

Admission to the two new courses will be done alongside other BTech courses through joint seat allocation authority (JoSAA).

Admissions for the BDes course will be given on the basis of marks secured in the National Level Entrance Examinations 2023. This includes competitions like UCEED, NID DAT, JEE Main Paper 2 and NATA. Out of the 30 seats, 15 are for students applying from Chandigarh region, 15 are for applications from outside Chandigarh while other reservations include people with disabilities, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes among others.

Online admissions for BDes will start from May 10 onwards and the last date for online registration will be May 31. Those who wish to apply can get more information from the PEC website.

The decision to introduce these three new courses was taken at the 102nd senate meeting held on March 17 which was presided over by Baldev Setia, director PEC. This has been done considering the pace of change in nature and job profiles in engineering and to remain relevant to needs of the market as per the authorities.

A new post graduate course will also start in the coming session. This will include MTech in Computer Aided Design Manufacture and Engineering in the department of Production and Industrial Engineering with a total intake of 12 seats.

