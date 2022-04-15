Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab Engineering College to hold annual fest from April 16-18

At Punjab Engineering College’s annual fest, popular band The Yellow Diary will take the stage on April 17 and singer Javed Ali on April 18. (HT File)
Published on Apr 15, 2022 01:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Punjab Engineering College will organise its annual techno-cultural fest, PECFest 2021-22, from April 16 to 18 after a two-year gap.

The event will be inaugurated by Union minister of information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur. The theme for this year’s PECFest is “A cosmic escapade”.

A number of events will be held such as Mr and Ms PEC Fest and Glitterati and technical ones include hackathon and robo cup. Numerous specialised technical and cultural activities are also being planned to promote participation and creativity.

Popular band The Yellow Diary will take the stage on April 17 and singer Javed Ali on April 18.

