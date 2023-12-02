Punjab ex-DGP Saini furnishes bail bonds in Kotkapura firing case

Former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini on Friday furnished bail bonds in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Ajay Pal Singh in the 2015 Kotkapura firing case.

Former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini outside a Faridkot court on Friday. (HT photo)

Though Saini is already on regular bail in the case, his fresh application for anticipatory bail came after the special investigation team (SIT) presented another supplementary challan on September 15.

The SIT, led by ADGP LK Yadav, had added Section 119 (public servant who has concealed a design to commit the offence) and Section 118 (concealing design to commit offence) of the IPC against the accused in 2015 FIR.

In September, the Punjab and Haryana high court had granted anticipatory bail to Saini along with former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and five other cops in the case.

The hearing of the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing cases is scheduled to be held in the trail court on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator and former inspector general of police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, in a tweet, said, “Who is responsible for Behbal Kalan firing incident? Why has politics been done on the matter of approver after five years? The then government had given approval to it and the Punjab and Haryana high court had also dismissed the accused’s application relating to this in July 2022. The government SIT and government followers are doing politics on it.”

Mohinder Singh, father of one of Behbal Kalan firing victims, had filed an application demanding that the court should recall its order of granting pardon to inspector Pardeep Singh and prosecute him as an accused in the case. In September 2020, the then IGP and member of SIT Kunwar Vijay had appeared in the court and claimed that making Pardeep an approver would strengthen the prosecution’s case against the culprits.

