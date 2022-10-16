Punjab ex-minister arrested for offering money to settle Vigilance cases

The Punjab vigilance bureau has arrested former Congress minister and now Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Sunder Sham Arora while offering a bribe of ₹50 lakh to an assistant inspector general of the agency to settle the ongoing cases against him in Zirakpur on Sunday, officials said adding that he was caught red handed.

The Vigilance also recovered the bribe money from his possession.

Arora, the former Punjab industries and commerce minister, has been facing multiple vigilance enquiries related to disproportionate assets case, regarding irregularities in allotment of industrial plots of Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) and a sale of one 32-acre commercial plot of JCT Electronics to a reality firm in Mohali.

Vigilance Bureau chief director, Varinder Kumar said that a case was registered under Section of 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Arora on the statement of Manmohan Kumar, AIG flying squad of Vigilance Bureau, Punjab.

Manmohan complained that Arora met him on October 14, and offered him ₹one crore for getting favour in a Vigilance inquiry registered against him. Vigilance chief director Varinder Kumar further said that the former minister offered to pay ₹50 lakh on Octber 15 and the balance amount on a later date. Vigilance officials said that the AIG apprised the chief director, who ordered to register a bribery case against the accused.

