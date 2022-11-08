Punjab: Excise department staff observes pen-down strike

Accusing the vigilance bureau (VB) of wrongly implicating some excise and taxation department officials in recently registered cases against traders for tax evasion, the department staff observed statewide pen-down strike on Monday.

Protesting under the banner of Confederation of Associations of Excise and Taxation Department at the mini-secretariat here, officials and employees of the department said they would intensify their agitation if their demands were not met. However, after getting assurance from the government, the association announced to suspend its strike which was to be observed Tuesday onwards. The association said it will again launch a stir if their demands were not met by November 25.

Work of issuing excise licences and operations of mobile wings were affected due to the strike.

The protesters said that VB had registered an FIR on November 4 in Mohali against traders for tax evasion. In that FIR, it has been mentioned that officials of the excise and taxation department were also involved, they said. The protesters also accused VB of moving into their jurisdiction.

They demanded that the government should quash the FIRs and issue notices to VB officials for “wrongly implicating” the officials of excise and taxation department.