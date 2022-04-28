Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab excise minister Harpal Singh Cheema holds consultations with stakeholders

Published on Apr 28, 2022 02:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Asserting that he wanted to frame a fair and transparent excise policy, Punjab excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema met with stakeholders on Wednesday.

The minister said, “Our main focus will not just be increasing the revenue, but also to keep the liquor trade buoyant. The policy will be framed after taking suggestions from all stakeholders. There will be zero-tolerance for corruption and unscrupulous activities such as liquor smuggling.”

The meeting was co-chaired by additional chief secretary (taxation) to the government of Punjab KAP Sinha and Punjab excise commissioner Varun Roojam. It was also attended by senior officers of the Excise Commissionerate.

