Punjab: Explore new horizons in space, ISRO chairman tells youth

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Mar 22, 2025 09:06 AM IST

The ISRO chairman said, “India is not in competition with any other country, but is solely focused on self-advancement. India has already made remarkable milestones in space. It is the youth who will continue to lead the way in making these advancements even greater.”

Youth should explore new horizons in space and scientific innovation, Indian Space Research Organisation’s chairman V Narayanan said on Friday. Addressing the gathering at the eighth edition of the Chhatra Sansad India Conclave at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Jalandhar, he shared his vision of a future where India stands at the forefront of technological advancement with youth as the driving force.

ISRO chairman V Narayanan addressing students at Lovely Professional University in Kapurthala on Friday. (HT Photo)
Themed ‘Vision India 2047: Bharat@100’, the LPU event saw over 20,000 participants along with former Union minister Smriti Irani, LPU founder-chancellor and Rajya Sabha member Ashok Kumar Mittal, noted educationist Faizal Khan (popularly known as Khan Sir) and motivational speaker and spiritual leader Jaya Kishori among others.

Smriti Irani said youth should rise above challenges and embrace their role as active contributors to India’s growth and prosperity.

