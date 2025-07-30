Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
Punjab extends dental faculty retirement age to 65

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 09:58 am IST

The revised policy will benefit 113 professionals—112 dental teaching faculty members and one joint director—by extending their service tenure by three years.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday announced the approval of a proposal to increase the retirement age of doctors and dental faculty under the Punjab Dental Education (Group-A) Service Rules, 2016, from 62 to 65 years.

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema
Cheema said, “The proposal, submitted by the department of medical education and research, was cleared to bring parity with the existing policy for medical teaching faculty at government medical colleges in Amritsar and Patiala.”

“The decision will help retain the highly skilled dental teaching faculty for a longer period, thereby improving the quality and performance of the medical education and research sector in the state.”

The finance minister said that the extension is aimed at utilising the expertise of senior faculty to strengthen the state’s dental healthcare system and enhance academic standards. “By retaining the services of this experienced faculty, the Punjab government seeks to harness their knowledge for the benefit of students and patients alike,” Cheema added.

