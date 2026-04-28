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Punjab extends RTE admission deadline to May 2

According to a public notice issued by the assistant director, elementary education, parents can now submit their children’s application forms for the 2026-27 academic session on the admission portal – https://rte.epunjabschool.gov.in – till 5 pm on May 2.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 07:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The Punjab government on Monday extended by one week the deadline for online submission of applications for the admission of children from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups in private unaided schools under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

The Punjab government on Monday extended by one week the deadline for online submission of applications for the admission of children from economically weaker sections and disadvantaged groups in private unaided schools under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

According to a public notice issued by the assistant director, elementary education, parents can now submit their children’s application forms for the 2026-27 academic session on the admission portal – https://rte.epunjabschool.gov.in – till 5 pm on May 2.

The school education department had launched the admission portal on April 16, with the original deadline set at 5pm on April 25. Applications have been invited under Section 12(1)(c) of the RTE Act, which mandates private unaided schools to reserve at least 25% of seats in Class 1 for children from weaker and disadvantaged sections.

According to the public notice, the department has decided to grant additional time and extend the portal in the public interest to ensure wider outreach and to facilitate all eligible applicants in availing the opportunity.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab extends RTE admission deadline to May 2
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab extends RTE admission deadline to May 2
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