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Punjab farm fire count crosses 9k mark

Ferozepur remains the worst-affected district with 875 incidents, followed by Bathinda (730) and Tarn Taran (704).

Published on: May 16, 2026 08:30 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Patiala
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Punjab farm fire count crossed the 9,000 mark on Friday, with the state recording a 24% rise in the incidents during the ongoing rabi season compared to the same period last year.

farmers burning stubble in Pathankot. (ANI Video Grab)

The state reported 57 fresh cases on Friday, taking the season’s tally to 9,043 so far this year. Last year, the state had recorded 7,239 cases during the corresponding period.

According to data compiled by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Ferozepur remains the worst-affected district with 875 incidents reported to date, followed by Bathinda (730) and Tarn Taran (704).

Last year, Punjab reported a total of 10,207 farm fire cases between April and May. The state recorded 13,420 cases in 2020, 10,100 in 2021, 14,511 in 2022, 11,353 in 2023, and 11,900 in 2024.

Officials and agricultural experts fear the numbers may rise further as more farmers begin clearing fields ahead of the paddy transplantation season, which officially begins from June 1.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab farm fire count crosses 9k mark
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab farm fire count crosses 9k mark
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