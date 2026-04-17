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Punjab farm unions defer rail blockade, give state govt, Centre 3-day ultimatum

Protest over stalled wheat procurement deferred after official assurances, though leaders warn of escalation if lifting fails to speed up.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 03:42 pm IST
By Vishal Joshi
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Farmer unions have postponed their planned ‘rail roko’ protest by three days following official assurances that wheat procurement will be streamlined.

The farmers’ agitation, originally triggered by slow grain lifting following crop damage from untimely rains, remains on standby should the administrative response falter. (HT file photo)

Sarwan Singh Pandher of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) announced the decision after an online meeting with the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Azad Kisan Morcha (AKM), noting that the 72-hour grace period serves as a final ultimatum to both state and central governments.

The agitation, originally triggered by slow grain lifting following crop damage from untimely rains, remains on standby should the administrative response falter.

In a move that addresses the core of the farmers’ grievances, the Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution on Friday approved a retroactive relaxation of procurement specifications for the current rabi season. Union minister Pralhad Joshi confirmed that the easing of quality standards—rendered necessary by grain shrivelling and lustre loss—aims to prevent distress sales below the MSP of 2,585 per quintal.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab farm unions defer rail blockade, give state govt, Centre 3-day ultimatum
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab farm unions defer rail blockade, give state govt, Centre 3-day ultimatum
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