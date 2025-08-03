Punjab farmer who strayed across border gets 1-month jail in Pakistan

Amritpal Singh, a 23-year-old farmer from Punjab’s Fazilka district, who had unintentionally crossed the India-Pakistan border in June, has been sentenced to one-month jail by a Pakistan court. In case of non-payment, Amritpal, a resident of Khairkay village in Fazilka’s Jalalabad region, will have to undergo an additional 15 days in custody. He is currently incarcerated in a prison near Islamabad.

The July 28 order (copy with HT), issued by magistrate Nasar Mehmood Gondal of Section-30 court in Chunian, also includes a fine of ₹50,000 under Sections 4 of the Pakistan Control of Entry Act and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

In case of non-payment, Amritpal, a resident of Khairkay village in Fazilka’s Jalalabad region, will have to undergo an additional 15 days in custody. He is currently incarcerated in a prison near Islamabad.

Amritpal, the only son of his elderly parents and father to a four-month-old infant, went missing on June 21 while working in his fields near the India-Pakistan border.

His father, Jagraj Singh, reported the incident after Amritpal failed to return. Investigations later confirmed, through footprints and other evidence, that he had inadvertently crossed over into Pakistan while tending to his farmland.

Initially, Pakistani authorities denied detaining anyone matching his identity. However, after pressure from Indian authorities and family appeals, it was confirmed that Amritpal was in custody. He was later produced before a court in Kasur district and sentenced after admitting guilt.

Three flag meetings between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers have since taken place for Amritpal’s early release and repatriation.

In a formal deportation order, dated July 29, the Pakistani magistrate directed the ministry of interior to make necessary arrangements for Amritpal’s deportation after completion of his sentence.

The family, distressed but relieved at the clarity on his whereabouts, now waits anxiously for his return. “We just want our son back home safely,” said his father, expressing hope for an early resolution.