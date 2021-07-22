Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab farmers leave for Delhi to join Parliament march
Punjab farmers leave for Delhi to join Parliament march

A group of farmers from Sangrur district in Punjab left for Delhi on Wednesday to participate in a march to Parliament against the Centre’s three contentious agriculture reform laws
By HT Correspondent, Sangrur
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 01:05 AM IST
Farmers at the Dhuri railway station before leaving for Delhi.

The farmers said the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) decided to send a jatha of 200 persons, five from a union each, everyday from Thursday onwards to register their protest. Members of the Kirti Kisan Union will join the second jatha scheduled to march on Friday.

Sarabjit Singh Alal, a former sarpanch of Alal village, said the SKM directed them to march to Parliament and they will obey the decision of union leaders by joining the protest march to oppose the three new agriculture laws.

“We will hold a peaceful protest and other farmer delegations also will be leaving till the black laws are repealed,” added Alal.

Kirti Kisan Union district secretary Darshan Singh Kunran said the central government is not ready to listen to the protesting farmers and they will not get bail or apologise if the Delhi Police arrest them. “We will fight till the battle is won. The farmers will not return home even in case of any unfortunate incident in families. We will spend life in jail but will not come back without repeal of anti-farmer laws,” added Kunran.

