Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab farmers protest against land acquisition for Delhi-Katra e-way project
Farmers during a protest in Ludhiana on Thursday.
Farmers during a protest in Ludhiana on Thursday.
chandigarh news

Punjab farmers protest against land acquisition for Delhi-Katra e-way project

Farmers from several districts of Punjab on Thursday staged a protest against land acquisition for the six-lane Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway project, with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) extending its support to them
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 01:33 AM IST

Farmers from several districts of Punjab on Thursday staged a protest against land acquisition for the six-lane Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway project, with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) extending its support to them.

Hundreds of farmers from at least 22 villages of Ludhiana district reached the mini- secretariat in tractors and pickup trucks in the morning to hold a protest.

By afternoon, members the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee from Khanauri, Patran, Bhawanigarh, Nakodar, Kartarpur, Qadian and Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Tarn Taran also joined them.

They said instead of offering them the market rate, the government is giving them peanuts for acquiring the land.

An SKM delegation visited the deputy commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum demanding stalling of the acquisition process. Harinder Singh Lakhowal, an SKM member, said, “We are not against development but the government should offer farmers the market rates. It is an open secret that there is always a variation between the actual land price and the registry rates. The government is offering 15-25 lakh per acre. It is peanuts,” said Lakhowal.

They will not allow the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to acquire an inch of land till their demands are met, he added.

Gurcharan Singh Hawas, a member of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said it was a symbolic protest. “We will block all the highways in Ludhiana and will not lift the dharna till our demands are met,” said Hawas.

District revenue officer Joginder Singh said, “We received a representation from the farmer unions and have forwarded it to the government for consideration. The compensation will be paid as per the orders.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.