Punjab farmers’ rail blockade enters third day, commuters at receiving end

The rail roko (blockade) agitation of Punjab farmers demanding compensation for crops damaged in the recent floods, a legal guarantee on MSP and a sweeping debt waiver entered its third day on Saturday.

A family returning from the Amritsar railway station as trains were cancelled after farmers blocked rail tracks in the district. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The agitation has hit the movement of trains, with many being cancelled, short-terminated or diverted, railway officials said.

Also read: 104 trains affected on Day 2 of farmers’ protest in Punjab

The farmers have been blocking rail tracks at several places in Faridkot, Samrala, Moga, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Tarn Taran, Sangrur, Patiala, Ferozepur, Bathinda and Amritsar since Thursday as part of their three-day agitation.

The protest has left hundreds of rail passengers stranded in Punjab and Haryana.

A railway passenger at Ludhiana station said he arrived from Jalandhar City by road to take a train to Gorakhpur but there was no information on when it will arrive.

Another passenger at the station said the agitation had forced the cancellation of a train from Amritsar in which 12 of his family members were supposed to travel to Bihar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They later learned that the train would depart from Ludhiana and the family travelled from Amritsar by road. However, there was no update about the train, he added.

The farmers’ agitation has affected the Ambala and the Ferozepur railway divisions, officials said.

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee; Bharti Kisan Union (Krantikari); Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Azaad); Azaad Kisan Committee, Doaba; Bharti Kisan Union (Behramke); Bharti Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh); and the Bharti Kisan Union (Chottu Ram), are participating in the three-day protest scheduled to end on Saturday.

Their demands include a financial package for the flood-affected people in north India, a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for all crops and a debt waiver for farmers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The farmers want a ₹50,000-crore flood relief package for north Indian states and MSP according to the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report.

They are demanding a waiver of the entire debt of farmers and labourers, and ₹10 lakh and a government job as compensation to the kin of each farmer who died during the agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON