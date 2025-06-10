Punjab: Farmers resist shift to early-maturing paddy amid procurement concerns

Farmers in Punjab are expressing reluctance to adopt early-maturing paddy varieties such as PR126, citing concerns over the government’s procurement timeline that, they say, does not align with the crop’s harvest period. Paddy transplantation in full swing on the outskirts of Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Paddy sowing in districts such as Sangrur, Ludhiana, Malerkotla, Mansa, Moga, Barnala, Patiala, Kapurthala, Jalandhar and Nawanshahr commenced on Monday. Despite a state-imposed ban on long-duration paddy varieties, farmers have continued sowing the water-guzzling, long-duration PUSA 44 variety. The state government has advised farmers for a shift to short-duration varieties like PR126 and PR121. These varieties mature 15-20 days earlier than PUSA 44, offering benefits like reduced groundwater use and less stubble burning.

However, farmers argue that the early harvest of these new varieties does not align with the government’s procurement timeline, which typically begins in October. “If we sow PR126, it will be ready by September, but there won’t be any procurement in the mandis at that time,” said a farmer from Laddi village in Sangrur. “Last year, our crops went unsold and got damaged. This will happen again,” he added.

The government’s policy aims to address the growing environmental crisis, including water scarcity and air pollution caused by late-harvest paddy. But farmers remain skeptical, citing last year’s experience, where those who adopted PR126 faced procurement delays, leading to financial losses.

Agricultural experts and farm bodies have urged the state and central governments to adjust procurement schedules or create dedicated channels for early-maturing varieties. “Promoting a new crop variety without addressing market linkage issues will only deepen farmer distress,” said an agriculture economist.

BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan emphasized the growing distrust between farmers and the government. “The government shouldn’t dictate what we grow,” he said. “Sheller owners prefer PUSA 44 due to its higher rice recovery rate, which is why they buy it readily. Without MSP guarantees for alternative varieties like basmati, there’s no incentive to shift,” he added.

Ugrahan also raised concerns about the government’s push to replace paddy with maize. “What if the new crop yields poorly? Will the government compensate us?” he asked. He called for a more farmer-centric approach, suggesting that the government offer an MSP for basmati rice, which could provide a viable alternative to both PUSA 44 and maize.

Responding to these concerns, Sangrur chief agriculture officer Dharminderjit Singh assured that the government’s procurement system would adjust to early-harvested crops. “The crops will be procured when the mandis open. There is no issue with the government’s procurement process,” he said.

Singh admitted that the government does not currently have a compensation plan for farmers who face losses from sowing alternative varieties. He added that these newer paddy varieties incur lower costs due to their natural resistance to pests, reducing the need for expensive sprays.