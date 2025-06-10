Punjab: Fasttrack portal for investors to be rolled out today

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday launch FastTrack Punjab portal to ensure all the approvals for the investors within 45 days of application. Mann said Punjab welcomes the industrialist, be it a startup founder, a global conglomerate or a first-time entrepreneur, not just with incentives, but with integrity and intention. (HT File)

“These reforms are not the end but the beginning of a movement wherein ease of doing business becomes a culture, not a slogan,” said the Punjab CM, adding that FastTrack Punjab portal represents more than a technological upgrade, adding that it is the backbone of a re-imagined industrial governance model.

“The state government is replacing discretion with discipline, delay with digital and confusion with clarity. From getting approvals in a maximum of 45 days to eliminating red tape, Punjab’s system is no longer reactive. It is proactive, precise and professional,” he said.

