Punjab finance minister inaugurates 2 devp projects in Ludhiana’s Mullanpur Dakha

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Friday laid the foundation stones for a new senior citizen home-cum- community centre and fire station in Mullanpur Dakha. The projects are being developed at a total cost of ₹2.35 crore

Manpreet was accompanied by Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu, political secretary to the chief minister. The minister said that the building of the senior citizen home on the disposal road in Ward 6 is coming up over an area of 2-kanal at a cost of ₹1.5 crore and will be ready within next six months. He said that the tender has already been allotted and the company has started the work.

He added that the building of the fire station will cost ₹85 lakh, including a fire tender, and will be ready within three months.

He also announced that ₹1.5 crore will be spent to beautify main roads in Dakha besides assuring strengthening of Chowki Mann to Bhundri and other village link roads.

Captain Sandhu claimed that Dakha has been consistently witnessing progress in all areas, with funds worth several crores are being spent in the constituency for projects like a new bus stand, new ITI, carpeting of roads, laying of streets and drains, playgrounds and others.