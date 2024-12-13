Punjab: FIR ordered into ‘misappropriation’ of 1.80 cr by Ferozepur panchayat samiti

Almost six months after ₹1.80 crore were reportedly misappropriated by the Ferozepur panchayat samiti, the police have been asked to register an FIR and carry out a thorough investigation. SSP Saumya Mishra says the process was on to register a case.

Paramjit Singh, additional secretary to the rural development and panchayat department, in a communique to the Ferozepur senior superintendent of police on Wednesday, called for involving cybercrime experts as well during the probe to ensure stringent action against the errants, who may include private persons as well.

An inquiry report submitted barely a week ago by a two-member committee, comprising Jalandhar divisional deputy director (panchayat) Amardeep Singh Gujral and Bathinda district development and panchayat officer (DDPO) Gurpartap Singh, to the additional secretary to the rural development and panchayat department revealed that the misappropriated amount ( ₹1,80,87,391) was transferred to the bank account of a private firm, Ranjit Tile Industries, through “unauthorised” digital signatures. The report also highlighted the involvement of multiple employees from the Ferozepur block development and panchayat office (BDPO), additional deputy commissioner’s office and private vendors.

The investigation report mentioned that digital signature certificates of a former BDPO, Kirandeep Kaur, were misused to facilitate the unauthorised transactions even after her transfer on January 1. The transactions, totaling ₹1.80 crore, were carried out between May 26 and June 23 this year under the guise of payments to a contractor operating a tile factory in Mamdot, Ferozepur, while in reality no material was procured.

“Concerns were raised when Ferozepur additional deputy commissioner (development) Lakhwinder Singh Randhawa sought clarification from the current BDPO about the use of the transferred official’s digital signature certificates. Despite being informed about the irregularities, the BDPO failed to take timely action against those responsible,” said officials familiar with the development.

A senior official, requesting anonymously, emphasised the need for strict measures to prevent such lapses.

When contacted, SSP Saumya Mishra acknowledged that her office had received the communique from the additional secretary, rural development and panchayat, and the process was on to register a case. “Law will take its own course against those found guilty during the probe,” she said.