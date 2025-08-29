Punjab floods man-made disaster: Warring

Punjab Pradesh Congress committee held a “Samvidhan Bachao” rally at Jalandhar on Thursday. Punjab Pradesh Congress committee held a “Samvidhan Bachao” rally at Jalandhar on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Addressing the gathering, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that the devastation caused by floods in Punjab was a man-made disaster since the Punjab government failed to take timely action to release water from dams in advance despite the anticipation of heavy rains.

“The government must own responsibility for its failure to take preventive and precautionary measures against floods which have submerged large parts of the state and caused huge losses to crops and property,” he said.

Warring also blamed the central government for its indifference towards the flood situation by not taking timely precautions like releasing extra water from the dams.

He said, since the floodgates of the Bhakra Dam were opened, it posed grave danger to large parts of Punjab, which are at the risk of getting submerged.

Speaking over the issues brewing within the party; Warring also made it categorically clear that there was no infighting in the Congress party in Punjab and the entire state leadership including Charanjit Singh Channi, Partap Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and others were unanimous in their resolve to ensure that the Congress wins 2027 elections irrespective of who becomes the chief minister.

“The selection of the CM is the discretion of the high command and the state leadership has unanimously left the decision to the high command,” he said.

He said he had wanted to reschedule the programme in view of the floods. But the local leaders insisted on holding it since it had been postponed several times in the past also, he added.

Warring announced that all the MPs and MLAs of the Congress in Punjab will donate one month’s salary for flood relief.

Warring categorically denied that there was any factionalism in the PCC. He referred to a recent meeting of the senior party leaders in New Delhi, which, he said, had disturbed and unnerved the Akalis, the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP leaders, as they know the united Congress is always invincible.