Punjab: Former DGP Saini’s anticipatory bail plea dismissed

In a major setback to former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini, a Mohali court on Tuesday dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in the case pertaining to the alleged use of tainted money to buy a house in Chandigarh. Dismissing his plea, the court asked Saini to cooperate with police.

The Punjab Police had alleged in court that Saini was not cooperating in the investigation regarding his house in Sector 20, Chandigarh. Saini is neither giving any documents of that house nor is answering the questions, it was alleged, while seeking cancellation of his bail plea and permission to arrest him.

Even as the defence submitted an affidavit, claiming it was the house agreement, the state counsel demanded all the documents pertaining to the property.

The case against Saini was probed by the state vigilance department, after which the department had filed an application in court seeking attachment of the property. The vigilance alleged that the property was obtained with proceeds of crime and tainted money.