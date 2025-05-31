Punjab: Found contaminated, intravenous fluid recalled from hospitals

Amid reports that an intravenous (IV) fluid is contaminated, the Punjab health department has recalled it from all health centres. This comes barely three months after another IV fluid (Normal Saline) was recalled. In an SOS message to the civil surgeons on Thursday, the health department issued directions to immediately halt the usage of Ringer’s Lactate, manufactured by Albert David. (HT File)

In an SOS message to the civil surgeons on Thursday, the health department issued directions to immediately halt the usage of Ringer’s Lactate, manufactured by Albert David. Consequently, health officials have directed all district and block-level health officers to immediately remove the drug from their inventories and isolate it.

The higher-ups got to know about the issue after there were reports that the results after administering this fluid were not as desired, said a health official, wishing not to be named.

“It has come to the notice that Ringer’s Lactate (Punjab government supply), manufactured by Albert David (batch number P4050880), has been found contaminated in some of the health facilities in the state. Additionally, all the available stock of the aforementioned batch should immediately be isolated and kept under safe custody to prevent any further use. This may be treated as the most urgent,” reads the letter, a copy of which is available with HT.

Ringer’s Lactate, also known as lactated Ringer’s solution, is a type of intravenous fluid used to replace fluid and electrolyte losses. It is especially used for restoring blood volume in situations like trauma, burns and sepsis, as well as in cases of hypovolemia (low blood volume). Additionally, it can be used as an alkalinising agent to help correct metabolic acidosis.

Confirming the development, Punjab Health System Corporation’s (PHSC) nodal officer (purchase) Dr Pawanpreet Kaur said she was still gathering reports from the districts regarding the issue. “Therefore, I won’t be able to comment much on the issue at this moment,” she said.

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh did not respond to repeated calls and messages.

Meanwhile, Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) Association said,” With the government persistently expressing its commitment to bolster the public healthcare services in the state, it is vital to ensure that the drugs and consumables of optimum quality are procured.”

In March, Normal Saline (NS) — a commonly used IV fluid — was pulled from circulation after 20 women fell ill at a government health centre in Sangrur.