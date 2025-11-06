Punjab: Foundation stone for ITI laid in Dhaddrian

The foundation stone for the construction of Government ITI in Dhaddrian village was laid on Wednesday in the presence of cabinet minister Aman Arora and Ranjit Singh Dhaddrian. The foundation stone for the construction of Government ITI in Dhaddrian village was laid on Wednesday in the presence of cabinet minister Aman Arora and Ranjit Singh Dhaddrian. (HT Photo)

Ranjit Singh Dhaddrian thanked Aman Arora for the approval of this institution and appealed to the villagers to cooperate with the administration to complete this project in a time-bound manner.

Addressing the event, Aman Arora said that on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the first Guru, Guru Nanak, the Punjab government has given a huge gift to the Sunam Udham Singh Wala constituency. He said that the target is to operationalise this institution, which will be built at a cost of ₹13.54 crore, within one year.

He said that this ITI will provide training in modern, emerging technologies, and other future-oriented fields that are in high demand in the job market. This institution will provide training facilities to approximately 300 youth in various proposed new-age courses to be started in ITIs across the state. The establishment of this ITI will empower Punjab’s youth by providing industry-related skills, self-employment, and entrepreneurship.

He said that after the completion of construction, modern and time-relevant courses will be started in this institution. These courses will include additive manufacturing technician (3D printing) - 1-year course; CNC machining technician - 2-year course; industrial robotics and digital manufacturing technician - 1-year course; mechanic electric vehicle - 1-year course; solar technician (electrical) - 1-year course; textile mechatronics (first time in Punjab) - 2-year course; and artificial intelligence programming assistant (first time in Punjab) - 1-year course. This institution will serve as a skill development centre for the surrounding rural areas, especially 15 villages, and will make a significant contribution to generating local employment and economic development.