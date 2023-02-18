Punjab: Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s accomplice arrested in Rupnagar

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Published on Feb 18, 2023 04:29 PM IST

Nine pistols, 20 cartridges recovered from Vishal Verma, who caught as part of the drive against anti-social elements

ByHT Correspondent

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s accomplice Vishal Verma was arrested in Rupnagar district of Punjab along with nine pistols and 20 cartridges.

Rupnagar senior superintendent of police Vivek Sheel Soni said Verma was arrested by a team led by SP, investigation, Manwinderbir Singh as part of the ongoing drive against anti-social elements.

He said Verma, who was planning to strike in the state, supplied weapons on a large scale but managed to give the police the slip in Hoshiarpur.

A case was registered against him under the NDPS Act at Bullowal police station in Hoshiarpur.

