Punjab: Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s aide arrested from Batala

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) Punjab has arrested a close aide of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria in connection with the shootout that took place at Ghuman in Batala, director general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday. The arrested accused has been identified as Nilson Massih alias Sunny, a resident of village Athwal in Gurdaspur. (HT File)

The arrested accused has been identified as Nilson Massih alias Sunny, a resident of village Athwal in Gurdaspur. He has a criminal history and is facing at least seven criminal cases, including charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery, snatching and violations of the Arms Act.

The shootout, which occurred on the evening of May 26 outside a petrol pump located on Ghuman-Shri Hargobindpur road, resulted in the death of Gurpreet Singh Gora alias Gora Bariar. Billa Mandiala had sustained injuries in the shooting.

According to DGP Yadav, preliminary interrogation revealed that Massih was in contact with gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. “Acting on Bhagwanpuria’s directions, Massih orchestrated the murder of Gora Bariar. Massih, along with his three associates, had carried out this attack,” the DGP said.

Sharing operational details, additional director general of police (ADGP) AGTF Promod Ban said that acting on a tip-off regarding Massih’s presence in Batala jurisdiction, AGTF teams under the supervision of DSP Rajan Parminder, along with Batala Police, launched the operation and arrested him from Qadian-Batala road near village Shahbad.

Further investigations are underway to establish forward and backward linkages in the case, the ADGP added.